Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $26.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Midstream Partners traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 12286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

