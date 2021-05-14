Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBK. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

