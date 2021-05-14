WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.67% of WestRock worth $191,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in WestRock by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRK opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. WestRock has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.