Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Whirlpool worth $49,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $246.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.61 and a 200 day moving average of $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

