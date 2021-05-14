Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,168.74

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,168.74 ($41.40) and traded as high as GBX 3,187 ($41.64). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,180 ($41.55), with a volume of 561,613 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,379.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,168.74.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider Richard Gillingwater acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,424 ($44.73) per share, with a total value of £17,120 ($22,367.39).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

