Whiteheart Price Hits $1,931.41 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $1,931.41 or 0.03836908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $17.17 million and $1.51 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00092877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.27 or 0.00604452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00239499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.43 or 0.01163005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.05 or 0.01217870 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars.

