WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WOW. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,828,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

