WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of WYY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.04. 94,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,426. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,336.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at $558,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

