William Blair Comments on Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,791. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Exagen by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth $5,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

