William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock opened at $403.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $270.91 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.