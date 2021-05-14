William Blair Weighs in on Alkami Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alkami Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alkami Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ:ALKT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. 19,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,962. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

