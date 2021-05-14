William Byron Jr. Bright Sells 5,898 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 1,465,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

