William Byron Jr. Bright Sells 5,898 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 1,465,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -170.40 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $42.71.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
