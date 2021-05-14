William Stensrud Sells 20,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,491. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

