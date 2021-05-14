Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WSM traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. 15,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,789. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

