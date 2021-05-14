Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 22,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,441. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 154,791 shares of company stock valued at $366,678 in the last 90 days. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

