Wing Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.98 or 0.00068995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $54.08 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,716,346 coins and its circulating supply is 1,591,346 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

