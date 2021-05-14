Wings (WINGS) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $46,256.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00091537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.04 or 0.01194450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00066220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00112271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063719 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.