WINkLink Hits Market Cap of $290.38 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $290.38 million and $124.29 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00609465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00239628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01172940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.01206155 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.