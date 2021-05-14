Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Earnings Results

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of WTT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 137,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

