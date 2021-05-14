Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 962,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

