Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWW. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joelle Grunberg sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $75,808.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

