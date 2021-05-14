Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $114,724.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $762,142.50 and $114,724.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,845.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.77 or 0.07919657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.11 or 0.02590424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00648608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00213338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.12 or 0.00822329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.74 or 0.00646546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.90 or 0.00615388 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

