Woodcoin Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $753,868.03 and $116,280.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,367.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.55 or 0.08095608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.08 or 0.02599053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00652700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00220430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.97 or 0.00819922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00670511 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00619745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006765 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

