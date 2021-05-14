Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

WWD opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,732. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

