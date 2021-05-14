Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:WK opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00. Workiva has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

