Wownero Market Cap Reaches $41.13 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and $395,331.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00093565 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019871 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

