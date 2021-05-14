Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $474,758.13 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $7.24 or 0.00014312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $474,758.13 and $1,248.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

