Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and $236.14 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $50,287.69 or 0.99728729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011866 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00237035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000998 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 175,065 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

