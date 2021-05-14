Wrapped BNB Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $4.67 billion and approximately $604.08 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $613.71 or 0.01207009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.00627646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00081490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00240175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005172 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.29 or 0.01027211 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,616,976 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.