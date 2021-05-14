Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $510.01 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $510.01 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $610.84 or 0.01215100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00095617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00595477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00241489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.01191526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,712,454 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

