Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $909,803.10 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $909,803.10 and $474.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $473.61 or 0.00950774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00097570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00597072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00243791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01204915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.04 or 0.01222655 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

