W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,070,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.16% of W&T Offshore worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTI opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

