Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 28,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 78,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

