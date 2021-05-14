WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CAO Amy Kossover Sells 9,452 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

