Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

WH opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.06, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

