Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNMF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Wynn Macau stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 8,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084. Wynn Macau has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

