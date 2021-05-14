xBTC (xBTC) Market Cap Achieves $2.06 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $22,755.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00084733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00614122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.89 or 0.00235510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005014 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $620.15 or 0.01218239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.52 or 0.01085399 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

