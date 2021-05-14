Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

