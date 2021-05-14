Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.12.

CVE:XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.47.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

