Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 44.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark set a C$5.20 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.12.

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.75.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 312,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

