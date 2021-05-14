Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given New $5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XEBEF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 120,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,264. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.