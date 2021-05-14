Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEBEF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.10. 120,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,264. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.