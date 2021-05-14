Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,976. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The firm has a market cap of C$559.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

