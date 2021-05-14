Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.54.

XBC stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,976. The stock has a market cap of C$559.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.50.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

