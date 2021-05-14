Xend Finance (XEND) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.73 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00095617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00595477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.40 or 0.00241489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.99 or 0.01191526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01215100 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.