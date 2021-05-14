XPEL (XPEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL):

5/14/2021 – XPEL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

5/13/2021 – XPEL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

5/11/2021 – XPEL had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – XPEL had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – XPEL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

XPEL stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.91 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 in the last 90 days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

