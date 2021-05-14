XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Announces Earnings Results

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. XPeng updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

XPeng stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 235,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,202,668. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

