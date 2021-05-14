XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells $7,499,952.49 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,489,593.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56.

XPO traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,642. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $149.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

