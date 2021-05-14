XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Sells $4,605,952.63 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

XPO traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $146.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

