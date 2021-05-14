Xunlei (XNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Xunlei has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter.

Shares of Xunlei stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 5,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,119. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

